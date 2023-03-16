Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB) Trading 25% Higher

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (CVE:JUB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. 3,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 2,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Jubilee Gold Exploration Stock Up 25.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of C$3.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.75.

About Jubilee Gold Exploration

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds net smelter royalties in various properties located in New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada. Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Direct Business Services Ltd.

