JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stake Lifted by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,917 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $20,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 173.3% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $77,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $52.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $62.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.39.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.