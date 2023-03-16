JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) to Neutral

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $31.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

CEQP traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.65. The company had a trading volume of 213,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,607. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 2.52. Crestwood Equity Partners has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $32.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 629.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

