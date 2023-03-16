Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average After Analyst Downgrade

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from GBX 160 to GBX 175. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 98.32 ($1.20) and traded as high as GBX 120.40 ($1.47). Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 118.80 ($1.45), with a volume of 3,487,380 shares changing hands.

In other news, insider Peter Egan bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £29,250 ($35,648.99). 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 109.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 98.45. The stock has a market cap of £510.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,320.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Johnson Service Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. Johnson Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4,000.00%.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

