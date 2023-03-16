Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Stephen Oxley Purchases 18 Shares

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMATGet Rating) insider Stephen Oxley acquired 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,968 ($23.99) per share, for a total transaction of £354.24 ($431.74).

Stephen Oxley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 15th, Stephen Oxley acquired 18 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,253 ($27.46) per share, for a total transaction of £405.54 ($494.26).
  • On Wednesday, December 21st, Stephen Oxley acquired 18 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,147 ($26.17) per share, for a total transaction of £386.46 ($471.01).

Johnson Matthey Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LON JMAT traded up GBX 22 ($0.27) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,963 ($23.92). The stock had a trading volume of 560,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,848. The company has a market capitalization of £3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,276.97, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,192.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,069.73. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,755 ($21.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,536 ($30.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($29.25) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,200 ($26.81) to GBX 2,350 ($28.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($28.03) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.16) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,221.43 ($27.07).

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

