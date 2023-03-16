JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 42.52% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Viant Technology to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.36.
Viant Technology Stock Performance
DSP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.21. 45,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.22. Viant Technology has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $7.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22.
Viant Technology Company Profile
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.
