JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 42.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Viant Technology to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

DSP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.21. 45,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.22. Viant Technology has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $7.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Viant Technology by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Viant Technology by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Viant Technology by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

