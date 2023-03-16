JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Hovde Group set a $22.50 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.75 to $22.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.20.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $18.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $22.83.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.07%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 5,500.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 50.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

