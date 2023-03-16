JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut Envestnet from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.63.
Envestnet Stock Down 4.1 %
ENV stock opened at $52.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.99 and a 200-day moving average of $56.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $84.58.
About Envestnet
Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.
