JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Short Interest Down 6.4% in February

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the February 13th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 577,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JELD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JELD-WEN from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.85 per share, with a total value of $364,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,099,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,030,959.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JELD-WEN Stock Up 0.3 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Towle & Co acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth about $18,456,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.7% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,179,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,132 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,283,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,240,000 after acquiring an additional 875,911 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth about $7,316,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth about $6,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JELD traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 579,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,997. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $24.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 2.26.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.22. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.