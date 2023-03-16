Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of OCI from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OCI currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.25.

OCI Price Performance

Shares of OCINF stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.60. 562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.56. OCI has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $41.75.

OCI Company Profile

OCI NV is a holding company, which engages production and distribution of natural gas-based fertilizers and industrial chemicals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Methanol U.S., Methanol Europe, Nitrogen U.S., Nitrogen Europe, Fertiglobe, and Othesr. The Methanol U.S.

