Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG) Short Interest Down 10.6% in February

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the February 13th total of 30,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 985.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,062,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,563 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 983,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 24,647 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 386.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 916,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after acquiring an additional 727,769 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 903,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 16,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,918,000. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of JUGG remained flat at $10.20 during trading hours on Thursday. 102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,860. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Company Profile

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on wireless communications and related technology/product/service businesses.

