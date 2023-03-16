James Stone Buys 11,000 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Stock

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) insider James Stone acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $131,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,853.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
New Mountain Finance Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of New Mountain Finance stock opened at $11.51 on Thursday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $14.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43.
New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 74.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
New Mountain Finance Corp. is a is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in investments in the middle market. Its objective investment is to generate current income and capital appreciation through investments in debt securities and equity interests.
