Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Down 0.0 %

JAGX stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.83. Jaguar Health has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $61.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 99,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.