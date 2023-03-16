Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Stock Down 0.0 %
JAGX stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.83. Jaguar Health has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $61.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Health
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 99,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.77% of the company’s stock.
About Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

