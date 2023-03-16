Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Rating) traded down 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 78 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 78.50 ($0.96). 434,879 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 558,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.80 ($0.97).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Jadestone Energy from GBX 125 ($1.52) to GBX 105 ($1.28) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Jadestone Energy alerts:

Jadestone Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £331.92 million, a PE ratio of 1,487.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 81.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 76.86.

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Malay Basin, Southwest Vietnam.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jadestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jadestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.