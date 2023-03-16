Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $144.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $139.28 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.89.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,155,000 after purchasing an additional 922,054 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,741,000 after purchasing an additional 286,117 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,633,000 after purchasing an additional 207,243 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $27,408,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 49.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,317,000 after buying an additional 141,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

