Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.9-8.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.14 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on JBL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $80.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.24 and a 200 day moving average of $69.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. Jabil has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $85.70.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 2.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Jabil will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

In other news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 9,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $708,565.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,587,569.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 9,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $708,565.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,587,569.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $772,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 178,788 shares in the company, valued at $13,811,373. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,562 shares of company stock valued at $14,936,641 over the last 90 days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,656,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Jabil by 230.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 823,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,187,000 after purchasing an additional 551,853 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $23,055,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Jabil by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,765,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,382,000 after purchasing an additional 281,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

