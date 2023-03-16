IX Acquisition (NASDAQ:IXAQU) Trading Down 0.4%

IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQU – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.38. 701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

IX Acquisition Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09.

Get IX Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IX Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IX Acquisition stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

About IX Acquisition

IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.