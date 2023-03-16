iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.19. The company had a trading volume of 285,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,030. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.54. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.30. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

