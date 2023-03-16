iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Raised by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 89,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after acquiring an additional 124,031 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $69.91 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.44.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.