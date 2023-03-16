iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Position Reduced by Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lowered its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF makes up 1.6% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 91.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IGV stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $279.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,662,585 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.80. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.