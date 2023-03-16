iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Raised by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 5.6% of Headinvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $94.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

