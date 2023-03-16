iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.64. 1,746,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,731,228. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.55. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $111.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

