Irwin Naturals (OTC:IWINF) Stock Price Up 15.7%

Irwin Naturals Inc. (OTC:IWINF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 15.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 225 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IWINF. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Irwin Naturals in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Irwin Naturals from $6.20 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85.

Irwin Naturals Inc, a herbal supplement company, distributes CBD products in the United States and internationally. It offers its products online, as well as through approximately 100,000 stores. The company was formerly known as Datinvest International Ltd. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

