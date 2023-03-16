IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Stock Performance

IRIX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.10. 14,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,933. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRIDEX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRIX. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of IRIDEX by 36.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IRIDEX by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 333,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture increased its position in shares of IRIDEX by 42.1% during the third quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 799,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 236,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.