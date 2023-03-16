IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF) Trading 1% Higher

IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.17 and last traded at $19.05. 3,325 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 4,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF by 262.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Efficient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF by 123.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares during the last quarter.

