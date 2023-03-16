Iowa State Bank Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Iowa State Bank cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,643,000 after buying an additional 31,422,045 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695,017 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,417 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,404,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,100 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IWM traded down $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $172.34. 13,731,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,040,521. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.19 and its 200 day moving average is $181.07. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

