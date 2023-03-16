Iowa State Bank Has $2.48 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 422.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.58. The stock had a trading volume of 175,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,934. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.91.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.