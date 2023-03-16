Iowa State Bank Cuts Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Iowa State Bank cut its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,242,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,809,000 after acquiring an additional 259,942 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,707,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $680,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PFG stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.42. 269,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,453. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.60%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

