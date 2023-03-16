Iowa State Bank Buys 2,393 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,066 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle
In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Oracle Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE ORCL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.74. 1,218,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,865,293. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.30. The firm has a market cap of $223.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $91.22.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.
Oracle Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.
About Oracle
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oracle (ORCL)
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
- Adobe Inc. Exceeds Expectations, Sustained Rally Unlikely
- This Is What To Expect From The Q2 Reporting Cycle
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.