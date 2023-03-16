Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Deutsche Telekom (DTE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Deutsche Telekom (FRA: DTE):
- 2/24/2023 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €25.00 ($26.88) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 2/24/2023 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €26.00 ($27.96) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 2/23/2023 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €23.60 ($25.38) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 2/23/2023 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €29.00 ($31.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 2/23/2023 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €25.00 ($26.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 2/23/2023 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €29.50 ($31.72) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 2/23/2023 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €25.00 ($26.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 2/14/2023 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €28.00 ($30.11) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 2/9/2023 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €25.00 ($26.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 2/7/2023 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €29.00 ($31.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 2/1/2023 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €25.00 ($26.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
- 2/1/2023 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €29.00 ($31.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 2/1/2023 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €27.00 ($29.03) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 1/24/2023 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €29.50 ($31.72) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 1/23/2023 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €25.00 ($26.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
- 1/20/2023 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €25.00 ($26.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 1/18/2023 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €29.50 ($31.72) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Deutsche Telekom Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of FRA:DTE traded up €0.05 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting €21.67 ($23.30). 12,890,543 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €20.58 and a 200 day moving average of €19.45. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($13.68) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($19.49).
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
