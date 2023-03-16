Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.2% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,814,000 after buying an additional 4,198,026 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,113,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,792,000 after acquiring an additional 372,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,170,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,727,000 after purchasing an additional 143,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,433,000 after purchasing an additional 119,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $4.05 on Thursday, reaching $302.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,347,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,905,426. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $371.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.33.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

