Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance
Shares of DWAS stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.32. 92,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,608. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $64.87 and a 52-week high of $88.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.70.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.