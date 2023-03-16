Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of DWAS stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.32. 92,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,608. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $64.87 and a 52-week high of $88.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.70.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

