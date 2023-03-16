InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2155 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

InvenTrust Properties Trading Up 1.0 %

IVT traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $22.27. 375,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,107. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average is $24.08. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.43. InvenTrust Properties has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,570,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,145,000 after buying an additional 28,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in InvenTrust Properties by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,113,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,397,000 after buying an additional 255,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,631,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,632,000 after purchasing an additional 71,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,847,000 after purchasing an additional 52,070 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 865,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,477,000 after purchasing an additional 70,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About InvenTrust Properties

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties includes grocery-anchored community, neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

