Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Performance

NYSE INUV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,826. Inuvo has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

