Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Inuvo Stock Performance
NYSE INUV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,826. Inuvo has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37.
About Inuvo
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inuvo (INUV)
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
- Adobe Inc. Exceeds Expectations, Sustained Rally Unlikely
- This Is What To Expect From The Q2 Reporting Cycle
- 3 Chip Stocks Approaching Buy Points
Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.