Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,518 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Intuit comprises approximately 1.0% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.2% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.53.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $406.32 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $507.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $113.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.27.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.