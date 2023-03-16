Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $43.48 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average of $49.16.

Insider Activity

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 242.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 3,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $183,244.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,785.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $2,689,225.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 3,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $183,244.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,785.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 258,223 shares of company stock worth $12,003,584. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,116,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,638,000 after purchasing an additional 35,822 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,102,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,459,000 after acquiring an additional 53,693 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $248,502,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,200,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,385,000 after acquiring an additional 87,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,018,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,929,000 after acquiring an additional 167,737 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Further Reading

