Internet Computer 1-Day Volume Hits $62.90 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.53 billion and $62.90 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for approximately $5.15 or 0.00021144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00063914 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00051085 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007960 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000846 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000227 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,098,959 tokens and its circulating supply is 296,381,013 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

