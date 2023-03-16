International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.40.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of International Seaways from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $36,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,672.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $36,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,672.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 17,400 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $905,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,114.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,900 shares of company stock worth $2,036,704. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
International Seaways Price Performance
Shares of INSW opened at $41.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average of $39.79. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $53.25.
International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $338.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.42 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 44.86% and a return on equity of 29.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
International Seaways Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.15%. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.
About International Seaways
International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.
