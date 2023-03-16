International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of International Seaways from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $36,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,672.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $36,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,672.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 17,400 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $905,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,114.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,900 shares of company stock worth $2,036,704. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

International Seaways Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSW opened at $41.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average of $39.79. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $53.25.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $338.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.42 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 44.86% and a return on equity of 29.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.15%. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

