International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the February 13th total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF stock opened at $82.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.02 and a 200 day moving average of $101.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $81.53 and a 52 week high of $135.17.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on IFF. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.31.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.