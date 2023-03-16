International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the February 13th total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance
IFF stock opened at $82.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.02 and a 200 day moving average of $101.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $81.53 and a 52 week high of $135.17.
International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on IFF. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.31.
About International Flavors & Fragrances
International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.
See Also
