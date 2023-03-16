International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Lifted by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $30,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 352.5% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.47. 1,497,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,625,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.38 and its 200 day moving average is $135.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

