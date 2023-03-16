Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 83.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,928 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 110,177 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $896,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $117.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.28.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

