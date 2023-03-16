InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

InspireMD Stock Performance

NYSE NSPR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 595 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,338. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26. InspireMD has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $3.33.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc is medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

