Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $821.04. The company had a trading volume of 28,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,233. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $822.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $795.24. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $873.94. The firm has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $859.60.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

