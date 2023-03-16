Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.75.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $463.70. The stock had a trading volume of 18,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,640. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.47. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $560.92. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The company had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

