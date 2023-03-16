Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $1.48 Million in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after buying an additional 75,591 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.20.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.70. 85,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $124.85 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.54.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

