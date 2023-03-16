Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $1.37 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 825.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after buying an additional 676,769 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at $190,648,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 350.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 360,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,905,000 after buying an additional 280,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 16.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,479,000 after buying an additional 66,880 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,333,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,818,000 after buying an additional 38,563 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.89.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ELV traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $457.26. 343,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,095. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.02 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $479.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.87.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

