Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up about 0.7% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 345.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after acquiring an additional 949,749 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $358,611,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 43.0% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,968,000 after acquiring an additional 564,607 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $177,616,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,364,000 after purchasing an additional 275,864 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lam Research Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $3.20 on Thursday, hitting $490.25. 147,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,470. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $574.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $488.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.18.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

