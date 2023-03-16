Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $17.99 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $17,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.70. The company had a trading volume of 923,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,032. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.76. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $127.36.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

