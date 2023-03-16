Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,434 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $621.98. The stock had a trading volume of 246,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,546. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $595.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $534.33. The firm has a market cap of $259.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $645.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

