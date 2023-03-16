Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 171 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in onsemi by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in onsemi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Get onsemi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.84.

Insider Activity

onsemi Price Performance

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.66. The stock had a trading volume of 640,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,100,095. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.74. onsemi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.78.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. onsemi’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that onsemi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About onsemi

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.